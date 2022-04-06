Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Project Accountant

Job Purpose:

The Project Accountant will provide financial management to the Cassava Value Chain Programme funded by the European Union. The overall objective of the Programme is to increase food and nutrition security, employment and income among 28,000 smallholder-farming households (at least 60% women) in seven Counties (Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Siaya, Busia, Kitui and Kilifi).

Under the overall financial and administrative leadership of Self Help Africa (SHA) Head of Finance and Administration (HoFA), the Project Accountant will be responsible for maintaining a high standard of accounting and financial control, providing guidance and technical financial support to all the Implementing partners funded under the EU Programme. This will include but not be limited to the identification of training requirements, provision of training, undertaking risk assessment and the provision of assistance and advice on financial systems and procedures for best practice. He/She will also ensure accurate and timely recording of financial data, processing of transactions and compliance to reporting as per the EU regulations.

Key Responsibilities:

Financial Management

Responsible for routine financial accounting functions including processing and recording all transactions in line with organisational policy, EU accounting standards, and compliance to policies and Kenyan legislation, ensuring timeliness, efficiency and completeness;

Responsible for checking the accuracy and validity of documents submitted by partners and prepare a schedule to be used for posting entries on PS Financials (PSF);

Review partner’s monthly bank and ledger reconciliations, financial templates, reports and other statements;

Review the monthly payments requests against the budget and cash flow projections and follow up on the disbursement of funds to partners;

Prepare monthly wage analysis of all partners balances and follow up on overdue liquidations;

Prepare a month work plan and share with the Programme Manager and Head of Finance and Administration.

Partner Management

Assist partners in developing financial management and procurement policy guidelines, where necessary and implementation of same;

Develop a training schedule and undertake the training & ongoing mentoring of partners to ensure a stronger financial system and structure is in place;

Coordinate regular internal audit scrutiny of partner organisations, ensuring financial systems and controls are of an appropriate standard for security and effective management of funds advanced by SHA;

With support from the Head of Finance and Administration, lead the coordination of an annual audit of the implementing partners.

Financial Planning and Budgeting

Liaising with the Programme Manager, finance staff and other programme administrators on programme and activity budget preparation, spending and realignments, ensuring they are aligned with grants agreements;

Preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual budget vs. expenditure;

Prepare and process financial data necessary for budget adjustments as required while ensuring compliance to the grant agreement;

Participate in the preparation and revision of the annual budgets.

Donor Reporting and Compliance

Prepare partner consolidated reports and donor financial reports that comply with donor requirements;

Coordinate the expenditure verification exercise, special audits and respond to internal audit reports

Other Duties

Any other duty that may be assigned from time to time

Key Relationships:

Internal

Finance and Administration Team

Country Management Team

Programme Manager and other country programme staff

Programme and Finance staff in Dublin HQ

External

Officials from partner organisations both finance and programme staff

Service providers

Qualifications/Knowledge and Experience

Essential

Internationally recognised accounting qualification (CA, ACCA, CIMA, CPA)

Five years practical experience in finance department, three of which should be in grants management

Strong technical abilities and up to date knowledge of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Fluency in spoken and written English

Experience of managing donor funds and contracts

Experience of managing, training and supporting staff

Desirable

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Previous experience of managing USAID, EU or other donor funding

Experience working with partner organisations

Experience of undertaking risk assessments, internal audits and/or assessing internal controls

Role Competencies

Excellent verbal, analytical, organisational and written skills

People management skills

Proactive and motivated with a strong commitment to Self Help Africa’s vision, mission and values

Excellent ICT skills including a good knowledge of MS Office and accounting software

Attention to detail and ability to produce timely, accurate, financial reports

How to Apply

Go to Self Help Africa on selfhelpafrica.org to apply