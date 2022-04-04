Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

The APHRC seeks to recruit a Program Accountant to join a team of other finance professionals at the Center.

Responsibilities

Provide support to project staff by ensuring cost effective utilization of resources;

Monitor project expenditure to ensure they are in line with donors’ agreements. Prepare donor financial reports;

Monitor projects expenditure against the budgets and provide frequent feedback to the project managers and project staff on budget matters;

Review field imprest / staff travel advance to ensure adherence to set procedures;

Review partner institutions’ expenditure accounting and prepare funds disbursements;

Participate in proposal development preparing budgets and other administrative sections;

Prepare for project audits by continuously reviewing accounts for accuracy and provide support to auditors during project financial audits;

Process payments and funds transfer; and

Ensure proper records management and compliance with internal and external requirements.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or related field.

Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA III) or Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) equivalent.

At least 3 years’ experience working in an international NGO.

Proficiency in Navision (MS Dynamics).

Ability to work independently, set priorities, juggle tasks and meet strict deadlines.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills; demonstrated ability to follow assignments through to completion.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by April 13, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P.O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons