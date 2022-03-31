Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Program Accountant
Responsibilities
- Provide support to project staff by ensuring cost effective utilization of resources;
- Monitor project expenditure to ensure they are in line with donors’ agreements. Prepare donor financial reports;
- Monitor projects expenditure against the budgets and provide frequent feedback to the project managers and project staff on budget matters;
- Review field imprest / staff travel advance to ensure adherence to set procedures;
- Review partner institutions’ expenditure accounting and prepare funds disbursements;
- Participate in proposal development preparing budgets and other administrative sections;
- Prepare for project audits by continuously reviewing accounts for accuracy and provide support to auditors during project financial audits;
- Process payments and funds transfer; and
- Ensure proper records management and compliance with internal and external requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or related field.
- Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA III) or Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) equivalent.
- At least 3 years’ experience working in an international NGO.
- Proficiency in Navision (MS Dynamics).
- Ability to work independently, set priorities, juggle tasks and meet strict deadlines.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills; demonstrated ability to follow assignments through to completion.
How To Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by April 13, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:
The Human Resources Officer
African Population and Health Research Center, Inc
APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru
P. O Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi
