Friday April 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has sought to assure members of the public that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was still stay intact after the just concluded chaotic nominations which have seen big names fall.

Among those who failed to clinch UDA tickets include Caleb Kositany, Charles Keter, Wilson Sossion and Isaac Mwaura, something that has infuriated Ruto’s allies.

However, Ruto is not bothered by losers as he told them to accept the loss and move on.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto said that he is not worried by the casualties of the nominations, arguing that they will have to accept the outcomes of the primaries at one juncture or another.

The DP, in his address to the nation, noted that the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) had delivered one of the most credible nominations in the history of the country.

Anthony Mwaura, the NEB chairman, confided in the DP that a number of top UDA politicians were irked by the process whose results are yet to be announced.

“Mwaura told me that he made so many enemies over the course of the nominations process, but I tend to believe if it is for the good of the party then we are fine with that.”

“I think many members of our UDA party will join hands and appreciate the NEB’s input and its role in the exercise,” Ruto stated.

He lauded Mwaura and his team for conducting the primaries with minimum supervision, adding that they will document the whole process and table it before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for benchmarking.

