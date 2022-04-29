Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, April 29, 2022 – Drama ensued along Tom Mboya Street after a seemingly distressed man attempted to take his own life.

He accessed the building hosting the popular Eureka Club and stood precariously on the balcony while threatening to cut his precious life short.

Members of the public who gathered around the scene of the incident alerted the police, who responded in time and rescued the middle-aged man.

He was arrested and taken to Central Police Station.

It is not clear why he wanted to commit suicide.

See photo and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST