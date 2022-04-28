Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – An elderly woman has never dated any man in her entire life due to her deformed mouth.

Speaking in an interview with Afrimax English, the distressed woman, whose mouth is shaped like a lion, said that men shun her because of her deformity.

She had her first sexual encounter with a man when she was approaching 40.

She desperately needed a child before reaching menopause, forcing her to pay a man to make her pregnant.

The man had to cover her face during the act.

According to her, life is meaningless and she is just waiting to die.

She tried seeking medical help but doctors said that she might damage her brain if she undergoes surgery.

Watch the video of her interview.

