Tuesday, 26 April 2022 – Fast-rising Ugandan singer, Martha Mukisa, encountered a randy fan over the weekend when she was performing in a sold-out gig.

Donning a yellow figure-hugging bodysuit, the Black Magic Records signee was left fuming when a fan, who was standing just close to the stage, stretched out his hand and tried to touch her private parts, forcing her to step aside.

The visibly irritated singer kicked the fan and asked him to control himself before one of the bouncers intervened.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.