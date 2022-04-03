Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 03 April 2022 – A horrific accident that occurred at Hola in Tana River has claimed the lives of 3 people, among them a father and his two daughters.

According to reports, the two ladies were being taken for an interview by their father when the accident occurred.

Photos of their badly damaged car were shared on social media, with reports indicating that they died on the spot.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.