Friday, April 29, 2022 – One of the most wanted thugs in Nairobi’s Eastlands has been gunned down, barely two weeks after undercover cop, Hessy wa Dandora, warned him to surrender to the nearest police station.

The rogue thug was in the company of his gang members when detectives ambushed them in Pangani.

They started engaging the detectives in a fierce shoot out, leaving one dead.

Two of the gang members managed to escape during the shootout.

According to Hessy, the gang has been robbing and unleashing terror on innocent residents around Eastleigh, Bahati, Mathare and Huruma areas.

