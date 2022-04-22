Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 April 2022 – Catherine Muthoni, 26, has been arraigned at Milimani Law courts for assaulting her sponsor’s wife, Susan Wangui.

The court heard that Catherine turned violent after Susan barred her from talking to her husband.

According to the charge sheet, Catherine confronted Susan along Thika Road and beat her up in front of her husband.

Testifying in court, Susan’s husband said in a statement that Catherine was his ex-lover and narrated what happened the day she assaulted his wife.

“I knew Catherine as my former girlfriend. She had come to my business premises and Susan told her to wait at the reception but she arrogantly refused and began pushing my wife and assaulting her,” read a statement by Susan’s husband.

Catherine pleaded not guilty before senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu and was released on a cash bail of KSh 20,000.

