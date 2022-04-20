Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – The notorious Wakali Wao criminal gang is unleashing terror on Mombasa residents after regrouping.

Armed with crude weapons, the gang members rob the residents in broad daylight and can easily kill when provoked.

A scary video that has emerged on social media shows the gang members who walk in groups attacking a man before robbing him.

One of the gang members was armed with a crude weapon.

Those who witnessed the incident, including an elderly woman, were forced to run for their dear lives as the gang robbed the victim.

According to reports, the gang meets at Majengo Mpya in Likoni where they take drugs as they plan for the attacks.

Their attacks, dubbed “Peras”, involve robbing the victims without necessarily harming them, unless they resist.

Watch the video of the robbery incident.

