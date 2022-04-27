Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 27 April 2022 – A rogue pastor hired a woman to perform a fake miracle, not knowing that hawk-eyed Netizens would analyze the video on his church’s Facebook page and expose his cunning tricks.

In the viral video, the woman was seen requesting the pastor for prayers, claiming that she was suffering from a strange disease that made her stomach swell.

She alleged that she had visited different hospitals to seek for treatment but all her efforts were futile.

The pastor touched her ‘swollen stomach’ with his anointed hands and shortly after, the stomach was back to normal.

It was later discovered that the lady, who was hired by the pastor, had put a balloon inside her dress to make her stomach appear swollen.

As the pastor was busy praying for a ‘miracle’, an usher pushed a needle through her dress and deflated the balloon.

Watch thr video of the pastor performing a fake miracle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.