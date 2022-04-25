Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 April 2022 – A controversial Congolese prophet is the talk of social media after he married four women, all virgins, in a colourful wedding.

Prophet Zagabe Chiluza said he adopted the idea of polygamy from the Bible.

He used Jacob, who had four wives, as an example to justify why he decided to be a polygamous man.

The man of God bragged that men from his church marry only virgins and encouraged other men to practice polygamy.

“I have one wife already and today I’m going to marry these four. They will join the first wife,” he said.

The heavily built prophet said he got saved in 1986 and while addressing guests during a wedding, he said he is glad to have 5 wives.

“I’m glad to have five wives,” he added.

Watch video of the polygamous prophet.

