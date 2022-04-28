Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – Instead of calling technicians to repair a faulty transformer, a pastor led his members in prayers, expecting a miracle to happen.

The pastor was hosting a mid-week service in his church when the transformer blew up, thus distracting the church service.

They converged near the faulty transformer and started praying instead of applying modern solutions to solve the problem.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST