Tuesday, 26 April 2022 – A rogue pastor faked a miracle to fool his brainwashed congregants and they all cheered as he pulled the stunts.

He claimed that he had ascended to heaven to speak to God during the miracle service and shortly after, he descended with a special message from God.

This is a fake miracle just to brainwash his congregants, who follow him blindly.

Watch video.

