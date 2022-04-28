Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – A high school student is in police custody after killing his mother and 7 year old brother in Ruai area of Nairobi County.

The suspect, David Kabiru, a student at Naivasha Mixed Secondary School, picked a kitchen knife and attacked his family before using a foundation to crush their heads.

Their maid is said to have escaped death by a whisker during the Wednesday night incident.

One of the neighbours who responded to the family’s distress call sustained serious injuries after being stabbed.

He is recuperating in hospital.

The killer student is said to have had mental health issues.

He had been recommended by doctors to go to Mathare Mental Hospital but he refused.

Police said he will undergo a mental check-up before being arraigned in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST