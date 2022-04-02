Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 April 2022 – A video has emerged showing the moment things went south for an armed thug who was riding on a motorbike after he attempted to rob a motorist.

Apparently, the thug had been trailing the motorist, waiting for the perfect moment to strike and execute his evil mission.

Armed with a pistol, the notorious thug cornered the motorist along a busy road, and just as he pulled out the gun, the hawk-eyed motorist acted fast in defense and ran over him.

He was killed on the spot.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.