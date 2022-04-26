Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 April 2022 – Drama ensued outside Parliament buildings after a middle-aged man was stopped by police from viewing the body of deceased President Mwai Kibaki.

According to Citizen TV journalist Seth Olale, police stopped the man from viewing Kibaki’s body because of the writings on his attire.

Video shared by Seth shows the young man wailing and pleading with the cops to let him pay his last respect to the deceased President.

He said he is a beneficiary of Kibaki’s free education and that’s why he wanted to view his body and pay his last respect to him.

However, the defiant cops refused to let him in and ordered him to dress up and leave the venue.

Watch video.

