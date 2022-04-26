Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 26 April 2022 – A loyal dog visits a mentally unstable woman who was reportedly abandoned by her family and friends.

A resident took photos of the dog playing with the woman and revealed that it visits her every night.

She owned the dog even before she started having mental issues and when things went south, the loyal dog did not abandon her.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.