Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – A 21-year-old man charged with shoplifting from a Naivas supermarket has been fined Ksh 100,000 or face a one-year jail sentence after pleading guilty before a Nairobi Court.

The suspect, Alvin Linus Chivondo, reportedly stole stole 5 kgs of rice, honey, tea leaves, and sugar, all totaling to Ksh. 3,165 at Naivas Supermarket along Moi Avenue.

He posed as a customer and picked the items from the shelves before packing them into a non-woven carrier bag.

He was intercepted while attempting to exit the supermarket without paying.

Chivondo asked the court to forgive him after he was sentenced and promised not to repeat the offence.

He said that his action was driven by hunger after losing his job.

He alleged that he had not eaten for three days with his wife and four month old baby, forcing him to shoplift.

However, the magistrate said that he found the accused not honest with his words and was a perpetual thief having been arrested earlier at the same supermarket over the same offence which he was forgiven by the OCS.

“This is a clear indication that the supermarket is prone to theft by people who are reaping from where they have not sown,” he ruled.

The magistrate added that the sentence he handed Chivondo was to deter other thieves from the vice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST