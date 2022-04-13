Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – A man has become an overnight celebrity after proposing to his beautiful girlfriend in style.

He hired some boda boda riders to block a busy highway and asked his girlfriend for her hand in marriage.

Dressed in a designer outfit, the chocolate-skinned hunk went on his knees like a gentleman and took out the ring before popping the question.

His girlfriend had no option but to accept the epic marriage proposal.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST