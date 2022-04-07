Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 April 2022-There was drama outside the Treasury building when a man started protesting against the high cost of living, hoping the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani will hear his cries.

The distressed man is heard in the dramatic video complaining that life has become unbearable.

He puts it clear that he is ready to die fighting for common citizens, adding that the majority of Kenyans don’t have food.

“I am ready to die for freedom. I am ready to die for my people. We want food. We are hungry,” he is heard shouting at the top of his voice in the video.

As he was busy protesting, plain-clothed cops emerged from the blues and whisked him away, before bundling him into a police vehicle.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.