Friday, April 29, 2022 – A family is in distress after their kin went missing under mysterious circumstances.

A relative of the missing man, identified as Mike, took to social media and pleaded with Kenyans to help them in the search.

According to the relative, Mike’s car was found abandoned along Kiambu Road.

He left home on Monday morning for work and around 1 pm, his phone went off.

They became worried after he failed to return home, prompting them to report the matter to the police.

Below is a post by the missing man’s cousin pleading with Kenyans to help them in the search.

