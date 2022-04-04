Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 04 April 2022 – A horrific accident that occurred along the busy Nakuru-Eldoret highway claimed the lives of a father, mother, son, and daughter.

Mr. Mbangula, a teacher at Kosachei secondary school, was travelling from Kitui to Eldoret alongside his wife, two sons, and daughter when the horrific accident occurred.

He died on the spot alongside his wife, son, and daughter.

The only surviving family member is currently admitted to the ICU.

May their souls rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.