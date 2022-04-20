Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – A physically challenged man has impressed Netizens after he walked down the aisle in a colourful wedding.

The lovely couple rocked matching outfits and danced as they walked down the aisle in the memorable wedding that has become the talk of social media.

Social media users have showered the bride with praises for falling in love with the groom despite his physical attributes and concluded that true love exists.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.