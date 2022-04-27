Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 27 April 2022 – Police are in pursuit of a man who broke into a military camp in Thika and stole an AK 47 rifle.

The daring thug is said to have accessed the Twelve Engineer Battalion military camp on Monday, April 25 at around 6 pm and stole an AK 47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Military officers stationed at the camp told investigators that the incident happened when they had gone to take a shower some metres away, leaving the camp unmanned.

The man also stole a mobile phone belonging to a military officer.

A former KDF officer who was dismissed and escorted from the camp is suspected to be behind the robbery incident.

Efforts by the military officers to recover the firearm were futile, prompting them to report the robbery incident at the DCI office in Thika.

Detectives based at Thika are investigating the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.