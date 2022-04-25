Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Netizens have showered an ardent Kenyan traveler with praises after she posted a video pulling stunts at the famous Devil’s Pool in Zambia.

The spectacular scene is located at Victoria Falls.

Only the brave attempt a swim in the Devil’s Pool and tour guides are tasked with ensuring their safety.

She shared a video dangling precariously on the edge of the famous pool and wrote,

“Victoria Falls Zambia, make it your visit destination but the activities are not for the faint hearted. I was as the Devil’s Pool.”

The scene is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST