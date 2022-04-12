Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 12, 2022 – A photo has emerged showing a chopper being transported at night along Thika Road.

According to sources, the chopper bearing registration number 5Y-HKK reportedly belongs to former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti.

Kivuti is very wealthy and has several choppers.

When he was the Embu Senator, he deployed his personal choppers to map out areas to construct dams in his County.

Senator Lenny Kivuti’s company, Geomaps Africa, was involved in the survey, while the choppers airlifted personnel to carry out the work.

Below is a photo of Kivuti’s new chopper that was spotted being transported along Thika Road.