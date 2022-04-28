Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – Drama ensued at Tuffsteel Limited along Mombasa Road on Tuesday afternoon after an enraged businessman stormed the company’s offices to demand his dues.

The furious trader engaged in a full-blown battle with the company’s security guards who struggled to kick him out of the building.

Tuffsteel Limited Managing Director, Mukesh Patel, is being accused by the businessman of defaulting on payment.

Patel reportedly does not pay suppliers despite making millions of shillings in profits.

He is among the main dealers of steel products in the country.

Watch the dramatic video.

