Monday, 11 April 2022 – A Ugandan man fought and killed a lion that invaded his home.

The brave man, identified as Simon, who hails from Iganga, the Eastern District of Uganda, arrived home from work and discovered that the lion had invaded his homestead.

Since he had no time to look for a weapon, he reportedly fought the lion with his bare hands and succeeded in killing it.

He survived with wounds that he is currently nursing.

See photos.

