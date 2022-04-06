Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – A 25-year-old man from Congo, identified as Muima, is the talk of the world after he fell in love with an 85-year-old granny.

Muima revealed in an interview that he met the granny when he was house hunting and they developed a close friendship.

Despite facing backlash from some of his friends and family members, Muima said he is madly in love with the granny who is identified as Thereza.

“This is my choice. This is my happiness, as anyone else has theirs. Before pleasing others, first, please yourself and decide not based on anyone else’s opinions,” he said in the interview.

Thereza revealed that after introducing Muima to her family, they expressed mixed reactions and only asked him to pay a dowry of 12 cows which he is willing to pay and hopefully do their white wedding.

However, some of her children feel it is unconventional and an embarrassment to their family.

The 85-year-old with eight children and 20 grandkids, says she is excited to get married to her lover and can’t wait to don her white gown.

“I have eight children and 20 grandchildren. According to my boyfriend’s age, he could be my fifth grandchild.

“He loves me and I love him. I am ready to put on the wedding dress and ring,” she said.

Below are photos of the couple.

