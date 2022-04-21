Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – The buses purchased for the transportation of the national teams and delegations that took part in AFCON 2021 in Cameroon have gone missing barely two months after the closing ceremony of the 33rd edition of the tournament.

According to the Cameroonian daily L’Anecdote, 89 out of the 90 buses put into circulation for the tournament, have vanished and the only bus remaining is that of the Indomitable Lions which the team is using for their home games.

This development comes after reports surfaced that the Cameroonian government is yet to pay some of the workers of the 2021 AFCON.

The Lions of Teranga won the 33rd edition of the tournament after beating Egypt in a penalty shootout.