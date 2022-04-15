Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 15, 2022 – Shortly after actor Al Pacino, 81, was seen on a dinner date with a woman 53 years his junior who has been identified as Noor Alfallah, 28, it has been uncovered that they’ve been in a romantic relationship for quite some time.

Pacino and Alfallah, who comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti-American family, were pictured together this week at a group dinner celebrating a new art exhibition featuring the works of painter Julian Schnabel.

The Oscar-winning actor exited the Felix Restaurant in Venice Beach, California, on Saturday evening April 9, with the successful TV producer after the pair dined on Italian food at the high-end eatery. The two stars were joined at the dinner by friends Jason Momoa, 42, and Julian Schnabel, 70, as Al and Noor left in the same car.

Before hopping into the vehicle, Noor who is also vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony, was seen enjoying a cigarette outside.

Noor previously dated Mick Jagger, 78, billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 60, and has also been spotted out in Los Angeles with 91-year-old Clint Eastwood, whom she insisted was a family friend.

Speaking to Hello shortly after, she discussed her romance with Sir Mick, saying that she ‘doesn’t regret’ their relationship despite their huge age gap.

Noor said at the time ‘Our ages didn’t matter to me. The heart doesn’t know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me.’

She added: ‘[He’s] much fitter than I am. I really respect that he is so disciplined.’

On her recent relationship, a source told Page Six that Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. The source said;

“Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen.

“She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.

“She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

This is the first time Pacino has been seen out with a date since his 2020 breakup from Israeli actress Meital Dohan, who did have a problem with the age gap.

“Weeds” actor Dohan, now 42, said after ending their two-year relationship that their nearly four-decade age gap between them became too difficult.