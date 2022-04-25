Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, April 25, 2022 – A 70-year-old woman, identified as Verena, claims that she has never slept with a man in her entire life.
Speaking in an interview, the physically challenged woman said she is hopeful she will meet a man who would love her and live happily ever despite her advanced age.
“I’m still a virgin. I never got married, I have never slept with a man and I don’t know how it feels,” she said.
“I’m still hoping to get a boyfriend,” she added.
Vera claimed she has not found a man because of her short stature and revealed she lacks the confidence to approach or chat with men.
Watch the video of her interview.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
