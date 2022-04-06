Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – A 6-year-old Connecticut boy was severely burned when a neighbor doused a tennis ball with gasoline, set it on fire, and threw the flaming ball at the child’s face.

Dominick Krankall was playing in his backyard in Bridgeport on Sunday, April 24, when he was bullied by an 8-year-old boy who snatched gasoline and a lighter from the shed before persuading the child to come near him, according to NBC New York.

“As soon as he walked down the stairs, the bully called his name and lured him over around the corner,” the boy’s sister, Kayla Deegan, told the outlet.

“In a matter of seconds he came back around the corner screaming, saying, ‘Mommy, they lit me on fire! They lit me on fire!’ “

Kayla said the act was done on purpose and the neighbor has bullied her brother in the past.

“What he did was pour gasoline on a tennis ball, took a lighter, lit it up and just chucked it right at my brother’s face — and then ran away from him and watched him burn,” she said.

“Two months ago under the bully’s mother’s supervision, he was pushed into a wall and fell to the floor. And again, the mother refuses to admit her kid did it.”

Dominick was rushed to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital where he is recovering.