Friday, 22 April 2022 – The Kenyan LGBTQ community is mourning after one of their members was brutally murdered by unknown people.

According to activist Njeri Wa Migwi, six men broke into Sheila Lumumba’s house in Karatina town, Nyeri county, and gang-raped her.

They also broke her leg and stabbed her in the neck.

The killers even took a shower after killing her and stole a gas cylinder.

Sheila’s body was discovered in her house after she failed to report to work for three days.

It’s alleged that she was murdered because of her sexual orientation.

Under the hashtag JusticeForSheila, Kenyans on Twitter protested the heinous act urging the relevant authorities to take action and bring the perpetrators to book.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.