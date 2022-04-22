Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Electoral Trainers 

Qualifications

a) Be a Kenyan citizen, and non-partisan;
b) Hold of Social Science Degree or Diploma certificate from a recognized
institution;
c) Computer literate;
d) Have proven and demonstrated training skills;
e) Should have participated in adult training programmes;
f) Ability to manage people;
k) Must be available for the entire period of the General Election;
l) Must be of high integrity and abide with the Commission’s Code of
Conduct; and
g) Residents in the Constituency/Ward in which they apply for.

Wages: Support Electoral Trainers will be paid Kshs. 2,000/= per day.

Skills Required

  • Computer Literacy
  • Training Skills
  • High Integrity

How to Apply

Details of requirements are available on the Commission’s website.
Applicants who strictly meet the requirements should apply online at the IEBC jobs portal

https://jobs.iebc.or.ke

All applications to be submitted not later than close of business on 5th May 2022.

Note from IEBC:

  • The payments will be taxable in accordance with prevailing KRA regulations;
  • Applicants attention is drawn to Section 30 of the IEBC Act in which Members or Employees of the Commission will be held liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or to a fine of not more than one million shillings or both for subverting the process of free, fair elections or interfering with the functions of the commission in discharging its duty;
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Successful candidates will be vetted as per Chapter Six of the Constitution;
  • The Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to disqualification

