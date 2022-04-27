Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

DEPUTY COUNTY RETURNING OFFICER (DCRO) (47 POSTS)

The Deputy County Returning Officer (DCRO) will deputize and report to
the County Returning Officer (CRO).

 Responsibilities

  • Deputize the County Returning Officer in making all necessary
    arrangements for the conduct of a free fair and credible General
    Election;
  •  Any other duty assigned by the County Returning Officer.

Qualifications

  •  Be a Kenyan citizen, and non-partisan;
  • Hold a Degree certificate from a recognized institution;
  • Have at least six (6) years of work experience at supervisory level in the public or private sector;
  • Must be computer literate;
  • Computation of data skills will be an added advantage;
  • Must be of good character with no political affiliation;
  • Willing to work for long hours with minimal supervision;
  • Must be of high integrity and abide with the Commission’s Code of
    Conduct; and
  •  Must be a resident of the County applied for.

 Terms and Conditions

  • Deputy County Returning Officers will be engaged for at least Sixty (60)
    days.
  •  Wages will be Kshs. 4,000/= for each day worked with no additional
    benefits or allowances.

Skills Required

  • Ability to Work Under Minimal Supervision
  • Integrity
  • Computer Skills
  • Supervision Skills

How to Apply

Details of requirements are available on the Commission’s website.
Applicants who strictly meet the requirements should apply online at the IEBC jobs portal

https://jobs.iebc.or.ke

All applications to be submitted not later than close of business on 5th May 2022.

Note from IEBC:

  • The payments will be taxable in accordance with prevailing KRA regulations;
  • Applicants attention is drawn to Section 30 of the IEBC Act in which Members or Employees of the Commission will be held liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or to a fine of not more than one million shillings or both for subverting the process of free, fair elections or interfering with the functions of the commission in discharging its duty;
  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Successful candidates will be vetted as per Chapter Six of the Constitution;
  • The Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to disqualification

