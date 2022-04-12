Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



PROBATION OFFICER II: FOUR HUNDRED (400) POSTS: V/NO. 1/2022- (as indicated in the following fields):

Sociology, Community Development, Gender Studies and Medical Sociology )- 90, Criminology and Criminal Justice Studies- 100, Social Work-50, Anthropology 3, Law – 15, Information Communication Technology (ICT) – 13, Agriculture –2, Livestock Production-2, Guidance and Counselling-48, Nutrition and Dietetics-4, Psychology – 10 , Education-8, Theology-17, Islamic Studies-11, Commerce (Marketing, Entrepreneurship)-17 and Nursing- 10

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.1,270 – 41,260 p.m. (CSG11)

House Allowance: Ksh.4,200 – 10,000 p.m. (Depending on duty station)

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4,000 p.m.

Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service

Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year

Medical Cover: As provided by the government

Terms of Service Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

have a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Sociology, Community Development, Gender Studies, Medical Sociology, Criminology and Criminal Justice, Social Work, Anthropology, Law, Information Communication Technology, Agriculture, Livestock Production, Guidance and Counselling, Nutrition and Dietetics, Clinical Psychology/Counselling Psychology/Social Psychology, Education, Religious Studies, Commerce (Entrepreneurship, Marketing), and Nursing from a university recognized in Kenya;

have good communication skills;

be result oriented and committed to continuous learning.

Duties and Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer in this grade will perform a variety of probation duties. Duties and responsibilities will include:-

conducting social investigations;

preparing reports;

providing advisory information;

supervision, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders and ex-offenders serving non-custodial measures within the community;

participating in social crime prevention projects and programmes; and

facilitating probation and After Care support Services to clients and statutory institutions

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE

through the Commission website: http://www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal:

http://www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note:

Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application.

Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Article 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of

Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

Applications should reach the Commission on or before 25th April, 2022 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time).