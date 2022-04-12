Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
PROBATION OFFICER II: FOUR HUNDRED (400) POSTS: V/NO. 1/2022- (as indicated in the following fields):
Sociology, Community Development, Gender Studies and Medical Sociology )- 90, Criminology and Criminal Justice Studies- 100, Social Work-50, Anthropology 3, Law – 15, Information Communication Technology (ICT) – 13, Agriculture –2, Livestock Production-2, Guidance and Counselling-48, Nutrition and Dietetics-4, Psychology – 10 , Education-8, Theology-17, Islamic Studies-11, Commerce (Marketing, Entrepreneurship)-17 and Nursing- 10
- Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.1,270 – 41,260 p.m. (CSG11)
- House Allowance: Ksh.4,200 – 10,000 p.m. (Depending on duty station)
- Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4,000 p.m.
- Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service
- Annual Leave: 30 working days per financial year
- Medical Cover: As provided by the government
- Terms of Service Permanent and Pensionable
Qualifications
- have a Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Sociology, Community Development, Gender Studies, Medical Sociology, Criminology and Criminal Justice, Social Work, Anthropology, Law, Information Communication Technology, Agriculture, Livestock Production, Guidance and Counselling, Nutrition and Dietetics, Clinical Psychology/Counselling Psychology/Social Psychology, Education, Religious Studies, Commerce (Entrepreneurship, Marketing), and Nursing from a university recognized in Kenya;
- have good communication skills;
- be result oriented and committed to continuous learning.
Duties and Responsibilities
This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer in this grade will perform a variety of probation duties. Duties and responsibilities will include:-
- conducting social investigations;
- preparing reports;
- providing advisory information;
- supervision, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders and ex-offenders serving non-custodial measures within the community;
- participating in social crime prevention projects and programmes; and
- facilitating probation and After Care support Services to clients and statutory institutions
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE
through the Commission website: http://www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal:
http://www.psckjobs.go.ke
Please Note:
- Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application.
- Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.
- Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.
- The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Article 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of
- Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.
- Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.
- It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.
- Applications should reach the Commission on or before 25th April, 2022 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time).
