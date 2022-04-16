Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 16, 2022 – Seasoned media personality Sheila Mwanyigah is still glowing despite turning 40 years old.

Sheila took to her Instagram page and posted photos flaunting her gorgeous body in a bikini.

Men could not help but thirst over her well-endowed body.

Sheila is yet to settle down despite her advanced age.

Word has it that she has a secret affair with Former Nation Media Group boss Linus Gitahi.

Gitahi is a frequent visitor to her apartment in Parklands.

The two started the affair when Sheila was a host at NTV.

Looking at Sheila’s hot body, Gitahi is one lucky man.

See photos.

