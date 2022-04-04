Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – A 4-year-old boy miraculously survived a six-storey fall from his family’s apartment window on Tuesday, officials and witnesses have said.

The child fell from the apartment window in Morris Avenue, Brooklyn, New York at 12:45 p.m.

As he landed on a patch of grass, shocked witnesses couldn’t believe he was alive.

“It was a miracle that he fell in this grass,” Juanita Kelsey, 57, who witnessed the aftermath, told the Daily News.

“That boy was still moving and he was fighting. I mean God is good, that’s all I can say.”

Police, who were shocked to see the boy alive, put the child in an NYPD van and rushed him to Lincoln Hospital about two blocks away.

Investigations by the police department are ongoing to determine how the child fell out of the window.