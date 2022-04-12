Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OFFICER II- THREE HUNDRED (300) POSTS – V/NO. 2 /2022

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh.31,270 – Ksh.41,260 p.m. (CSG 11)

House Allowance: Ksh.4,200 – Ksh.10,000p.m. (Depending on duty station)

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.4,000 p.m.

Leave Allowance: As existing in the Civil Service

Annual Leave: 30 working days

Medical Cover: As provided by the Government

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate must have a Bachelors Degree in any of the following fields: Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Purchasing and Supplies Management, Procurement and Logistics, Procurement and Contract Management, Commerce (Supplies Option) Business Administration (Supplies Management Option), or any other relevant field from a university recognized in Kenya.

Responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will perform a variety of Supply Chain Management duties under the guidance of a more senior and experienced officer. The duties and responsibilities will include:

warehousing;

undertaking distribution and fleet management;

disposal of stores and equipment

procurement;

undertaking market surveys and research;

inventory and stock control in accordance with the laid down regulations and procedures

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE

through the Commission website: http://www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal:

http://www.psckjobs.go.ke

Please Note:

Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application.

Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Public Service Commission is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Article 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of

Kenyans diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates/documents.

Applications should reach the Commission on or before 25th April, 2022 latest 5.00 pm (East African Time).