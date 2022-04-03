Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – A 3 year old boy identified as Shilton Macharia is learning to fly despite his young age.

He is a student at FliteStar Academy – one of the top aviation schools in Kenya.

The aviation school shared a video of the young boy, who hopes to be a captain in the near future, sharpening his skills.

The social media post reads: Captain Shilton Macharia started his flying experience at the age of 3 and still continues to familiarise himself with the basics of flying.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST