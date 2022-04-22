Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Voter Educator

Qualifications

Minimum Degree in Social Sciences/Education/Project Management;

Minimum 3 years’ experience in voter/civic education community

mobilization and social work within the Constituency/County applied for;

mobilization and social work within the Constituency/County applied for; Residents in the County in which they apply for;

Must be able to speak the main language of communication used by

residents of the County;

residents of the County; Must be non-partisan with exceptional understanding and knowledge

of social-cultural, economic and political dynamics of the

Constituency/Ward;

of social-cultural, economic and political dynamics of the Constituency/Ward; Proof of having successfully conducted voter/civic education activities or

informal training with existing networks within the

Constituency/County;

informal training with existing networks within the Constituency/County; Must be of high integrity and abide with the Commission’s Code of

Conduct; and

Conduct; and Proven report writing skills.

Wages: County-based Voter Educators will be paid Kshs. 2,000/= per day plus

transport allowance depending on the geographical area.

Skills Required

High Integrity

Report Writing

Communication Skills

How to Apply

Details of requirements are available on the Commission’s website.

Applicants who strictly meet the requirements should apply online at the IEBC jobs portal





https://jobs.iebc.or.ke

All applications to be submitted not later than close of business on 5th May 2022.

Note from IEBC:

The payments will be taxable in accordance with prevailing KRA regulations;

Applicants attention is drawn to Section 30 of the IEBC Act in which Members or Employees of the Commission will be held liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or to a fine of not more than one million shillings or both for subverting the process of free, fair elections or interfering with the functions of the commission in discharging its duty;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Successful candidates will be vetted as per Chapter Six of the Constitution;

The Commission is an equal opportunity employer. Canvassing will lead to disqualification