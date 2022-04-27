Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Field Officer (27 positions)

Social Accountability Project (SAP)

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer

START DATE: 16th May 2022

LOCATION: Kisumu

DURATION: 1 Month

DEADLINE: Applications reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: Position open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to

discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers– the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and

evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: The Social Accountability Project (SAP) is a multi-year NIH funded study that seeks to address

barriers to access family planning services in all the 146 public health facilities in Kisumu County. The study will employ two main interventions i.e. the Community Score Card and the Citizen Score Card and will use both quantitative and qualitative methods of data collection. The study will be launched towards end of May 2022.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures will be primarily responsible for collection of high-quality data. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

• Administer surveys to Health providers in the health facilities and health seekers using survey CTO

• Visiting and tracking of survey respondents to administer the survey tools

• Diligent completion of checklists and other means of monitoring data

• Always assist in organizing materials in readiness for field work and for data processing and organizing data

collected from the field and ensuring safety of these materials.

• Providing feedback during debriefs on data collection activities and survey instruments that will inform and

monitor improvements in project operations.

• Ensure data integrity is always maintained and minimize errors in survey administration

• Other duties related to project implementation and administrative tasks as needed.

Qualifications and Experience:

• A minimum of a diploma in Social Sciences or related fields. A university degree is an added advantage.

• Excellent verbal communication skills with fluency in the local languages spoken in the study areas.

• Well organized, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills.

• Experience in using surveyCTO for data collection

• Proven ability to exercise discretion in dealing with confidential or sensitive matters.

• Willing and able to traverse various study regions by public transport.

• Ability to work independently under minimum supervision and as part of a team

• Ability to work comfortably in the specific study regions

• Ability to recall detail and apply existing knowledge to new situations.

• Proven capacity to be punctual and reliable.

• Capability to exercise honesty, trustworthiness, and HIGH INTEGRITY.

• Ability to stay and work comfortably in the specific study sub counties during the data collection exercise

(Added advantage to candidates who have worked in a health facility set up).

• Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

