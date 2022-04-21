Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – A 21-year-old teacher who told a 15-year-old boy that ‘age is a number’ before sleeping with him twice, says she ‘bitterly regrets’ seducing him.

Rebecca Williams who is now described as a “predator”, sent the 15-year-old boy flirty messages and told him “you’re fit” before taking him back to her home in Criccieth, North Wales.

Mold Crown Court heard that Williams picked up the 15-year-old pupil in her car before the pair had sex at her home.

Williams then asked to meet up again, taking him upstairs for a second encounter, before she pressured the teenager for a more intense relationship.

But her victim blocked her on messaging apps after rumours started circulating amongst staff at the school. Williams admitted to two offences of sexual activity with a boy of 15 and abusing a position of trust.

Prosecutor Richard Edwards said:

“They watched TV before the defendant took him to her bedroom. He described the first time as a little awkward.

“Rumours started circulating among staff that the defendant had slept with a pupil.

“The head of the school questioned the defendant directly about the information. The defendant denied anything untoward had gone on.”

Social services were alerted to the situation and informed police, who spoke to the teenager about the allegations. He admitted that he had sex with Williams, and she was arrested by officers and confirmed what had happened.

The court heard that several of the messages must have been exchanged on school grounds.

The teacher who was spared jail by a judge at Mold Crown Court last week after admitting two offences of sexual activity with the schoolboy and abusing a position of trust, has since told friends in her home town she “regrets” her actions.

They said she has paid a “high price” for her “mistake” after having sex with the minor, who she had a position of trust over.

One of her close friends said;

“Becky knows what she did was wrong and she bitterly regrets what happened now.

“She wishes she could turn the clock back but she knows she can’t. She is truly sorry for what she did.

“She has suffered very badly with depression as a result of losing her career and the court case. She has paid a high price for her mistake.

“She feels she has let herself and her community down.”

Williams is now working in construction to keep her “head down and get on with life”.

The friend added;

“Now she wants to try and rebuild her life.

“She’s changed careers and now works in construction and she is getting her head down and trying her hardest to get on with life.”

Williams was handed a twelve-month suspended sentence, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

She must also pay £576 costs, must register as a sex offender for ten years, and has been banned from working with children.

Sentencing Williams, Judge Nicola Saffman told her that she had “groomed” her victim and that sending messages on school grounds was an aggravating feature.

Saffman added;

“You knew what you were doing. You were working up to engage in a sexual relationship with him.”