Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Two thieves mysteriously fell asleep after they broke into an elderly woman’s house in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, South Africa.

The criminals were said to have broken into the woman’s house last Thursday April 14, and stole a plasma television, a microwave, shoes, and many other things out of the house.

But on getting to the door that leads out of the compound, they mysteriously dozed off.

See photos and watch the video below…