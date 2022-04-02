Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

TITLE: RECEPTIONIST/ SALES & MARKETING

JOB SUMMARY

Our client is a guest house currently recruiting a receptionist

The responsibility include greet and welcome customers with a positive, helpful attitude, assisting customers in finding their way around the facility, answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as necessary, performing adhoc administrative duties and Provide excellent customer service to the customers

Sales and Marketing responsibilities include:- implementing the marketing strategy and plan, other operational activities related to sales and marketing.

REPORTING: The Receptionist/Sales & Marketing shall report to the Supervisor

Responsibilities

  • Greet, register, and assign rooms to guests
  • Assist in bookings and reservations
  • Attend to all routes of room bookings, such as online, phone, and in person.
  • Maintain orderliness and cleanliness at the front area
  • Answer telephonic and in person queries related to the hotel services and resolved any issues
  • Process guests’ check ins and outs
  • Prepare and Generate bills for payment
  • Manage the mini shop
  • Ensure pricing is accurate
  • Collect payments whether in cash, credit cards, bank deposits and Mobile banking or any other acceptable mode of payment.
  • Issue receipts
  • Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
  • Track transactions on bank statements and report any discrepancies
  • Reconcile Mobile banking and PDQ machine transactions on a daily basis
  • Maintain petty cash for the facility
  • Receiving office inventory items and ensuring that the received items are up to the required standard and quality;
  • Compile and submit periodic reports;
  • Function in accordance with established standards, procedures and policies
  • Perform filing and record keeping tasks
  • Develop new relationships with global and local tour agents.
  • Maintain databases for all clients and agents
  • Contribute to formulating and executing an annual Marketing Plan.
  • Research and develop marketing opportunities, identifying market trends and suggesting system improvements to achieve the companys marketing goals.
  • Submit monthly Sales & Marketing Reports Customer Management.
  • Manage/oversee & update content for the companys social media accounts
  • Create social media content calendar, flyers, email newsletters, e-signatures with digital marketing team.
  • Work with 3rd Parties to ensure that Website is compliant with SEO and ensure that Digital Marketing platform content is approved.
  • Conduct rate comparisons with other properties and prepare & issue Agent Contracts
  • Research & summarize market data to draft reports and provide weekly updates & targets.

Basic understanding of Financial P&Ls.

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

