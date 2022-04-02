Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



TITLE: RECEPTIONIST/ SALES & MARKETING

JOB SUMMARY

Our client is a guest house currently recruiting a receptionist

The responsibility include greet and welcome customers with a positive, helpful attitude, assisting customers in finding their way around the facility, answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as necessary, performing adhoc administrative duties and Provide excellent customer service to the customers

Sales and Marketing responsibilities include:- implementing the marketing strategy and plan, other operational activities related to sales and marketing.

REPORTING: The Receptionist/Sales & Marketing shall report to the Supervisor

Responsibilities

Greet, register, and assign rooms to guests

Assist in bookings and reservations

Attend to all routes of room bookings, such as online, phone, and in person.

Maintain orderliness and cleanliness at the front area

Answer telephonic and in person queries related to the hotel services and resolved any issues

Process guests’ check ins and outs

Prepare and Generate bills for payment

Manage the mini shop

Ensure pricing is accurate

Collect payments whether in cash, credit cards, bank deposits and Mobile banking or any other acceptable mode of payment.

Issue receipts

Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information

Track transactions on bank statements and report any discrepancies

Reconcile Mobile banking and PDQ machine transactions on a daily basis

Maintain petty cash for the facility

Receiving office inventory items and ensuring that the received items are up to the required standard and quality;

Compile and submit periodic reports;

Function in accordance with established standards, procedures and policies

Perform filing and record keeping tasks

Develop new relationships with global and local tour agents.

Maintain databases for all clients and agents

Contribute to formulating and executing an annual Marketing Plan.

Research and develop marketing opportunities, identifying market trends and suggesting system improvements to achieve the companys marketing goals.

Submit monthly Sales & Marketing Reports Customer Management.

Manage/oversee & update content for the companys social media accounts

Create social media content calendar, flyers, email newsletters, e-signatures with digital marketing team.

Work with 3rd Parties to ensure that Website is compliant with SEO and ensure that Digital Marketing platform content is approved.

Conduct rate comparisons with other properties and prepare & issue Agent Contracts

Research & summarize market data to draft reports and provide weekly updates & targets.

Basic understanding of Financial P&Ls.

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke