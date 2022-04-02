Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
TITLE: RECEPTIONIST/ SALES & MARKETING
JOB SUMMARY
Our client is a guest house currently recruiting a receptionist
The responsibility include greet and welcome customers with a positive, helpful attitude, assisting customers in finding their way around the facility, answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as necessary, performing adhoc administrative duties and Provide excellent customer service to the customers
Sales and Marketing responsibilities include:- implementing the marketing strategy and plan, other operational activities related to sales and marketing.
REPORTING: The Receptionist/Sales & Marketing shall report to the Supervisor
Responsibilities
- Greet, register, and assign rooms to guests
- Assist in bookings and reservations
- Attend to all routes of room bookings, such as online, phone, and in person.
- Maintain orderliness and cleanliness at the front area
- Answer telephonic and in person queries related to the hotel services and resolved any issues
- Process guests’ check ins and outs
- Prepare and Generate bills for payment
- Manage the mini shop
- Ensure pricing is accurate
- Collect payments whether in cash, credit cards, bank deposits and Mobile banking or any other acceptable mode of payment.
- Issue receipts
- Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
- Track transactions on bank statements and report any discrepancies
- Reconcile Mobile banking and PDQ machine transactions on a daily basis
- Maintain petty cash for the facility
- Receiving office inventory items and ensuring that the received items are up to the required standard and quality;
- Compile and submit periodic reports;
- Function in accordance with established standards, procedures and policies
- Perform filing and record keeping tasks
- Develop new relationships with global and local tour agents.
- Maintain databases for all clients and agents
- Contribute to formulating and executing an annual Marketing Plan.
- Research and develop marketing opportunities, identifying market trends and suggesting system improvements to achieve the companys marketing goals.
- Submit monthly Sales & Marketing Reports Customer Management.
- Manage/oversee & update content for the companys social media accounts
- Create social media content calendar, flyers, email newsletters, e-signatures with digital marketing team.
- Work with 3rd Parties to ensure that Website is compliant with SEO and ensure that Digital Marketing platform content is approved.
- Conduct rate comparisons with other properties and prepare & issue Agent Contracts
- Research & summarize market data to draft reports and provide weekly updates & targets.
Basic understanding of Financial P&Ls.
How to Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
