Sunday, 10 April 2022 – The main suspects responsible for the recent spate of robberies, defilement and rape cases reported in Kapseret, Uasin-Gishu county are currently behind bars.

Kelvin Kipkemboi, 20, and Enock Kirwa, 20 were arrested in an early morning raid conducted by detectives based at Uasin Gishu county headquarters and several stolen valuables recovered.

The two who were positively identified by their victims had raped a student based at the Eldoret National Polytechnic on March 26, after gaining entry into a room where the student slept with her boyfriend in Langas area.

After ransacking the room, the two armed with a machete and a rungu commandeered the woman to carry the items to a waiting Toyota probox, before raping her.

In a related occurrence, Kipkemboi and Kirwa had defiled a 16-year-old girl a week before, in an incident that followed a similar modus operandi. The duo had after breaking into the minor’s family home, dragged her outside and defiled her in turns.

Detectives have been burning the midnight candle in pursuit of the machete-wielding criminals, who had turned the lives of residents living in Langas and its environs into a nightmare.

A third suspect who is the recipient of the stolen electronic goods identified as Julius Kyalo, was also arrested in the well-coordinated swoop. The suspects are currently in custody at Eldoret’s Central Police station, being processed for arraignment.

Meanwhile, crime scene experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory will be obtaining DNA samples from the suspects for examination and analysis.

Already, digital forensic analysts have placed the two main suspects at the scenes of each crime and the investigating officer is preparing a comprehensive case file, for presentation in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.