Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



DRIVER III, JOB GROUP ‘D’ 2 POSTS (ADVERT NO. 68/2022)

Duties and Responsibilities

Driving a motor vehicle as authorized;

Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure,

Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems;

Maintenance of work tickets for vehicle assigned;

Ensuring security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road;

Ensuring safety of the passengers and/or goods therein;

Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle

Performing any other duty that may be assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan Citizen (Attach ID)

Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education mean grade D plain

A valid driving license free from any current endorsement(s) for class(es) of vehicle (s) an officer is required to drive

Attended a first-Aid Certificate course lasting not less than one week

Experience of two years in active

Remuneration: As per Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Remuneration for ECDE Caregivers is as per the Boards approved consolidated pay. Terms of Employment: Three (3) Years Contract

THE SECRETARY

NYERI COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD OFFICES

P.O. BOX 90-10100 NYERI

CELL PHONE: 0745342000

How to Apply

All applications (hand delivered or through post office) should be received on or before 25th April 2022, 5.00pm.

Note:

Any communication from the County Public Service Board SHALL be through the above provided address and

be through the above provided address and The County Public Service Board does not charge for any of the recruitment exercises, including shortlisting and appointment. Any request for payment or favor should therefore be reported to the police for appropriate

for any of the recruitment exercises, including shortlisting and appointment. Any request for payment or favor should therefore be reported to the police for appropriate The County Government of Nyeri is an equal opportunity employer

People living with disability are encouraged to apply

Only the short-listed candidates will be contacted by the Board